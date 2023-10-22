Carlisle man found dead after possible drowning

NICHOLAS CO, Ky (WTVQ)- The Nicholas County Coroner’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead Sunday morning after an apparent drowning.

Coroner Emily Gaunce says 59-year-old William Bussell of Carlisle was fishing by the Licking River on a farm on Milltown Road.

His body was recovered Sunday morning and he was pronounced dead around 9:40 A.M.

A final cause of death is pending further examination from the State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kentucky State Police, KY Department of Fish and Wildlife, Nicholas County Sheriffs office, and Carlisle Police were all on scene.