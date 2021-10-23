Carlisle community continues to rebuild together

Saturday, volunteers from the community and the University of Cincinnati helped clear debris from homes along Brushy Fork Creek

CARLISLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – The community of Carlisle is still rebuilding three months after deadly flooding killed one woman and destroyed countless homes.

Walden Pridemore lives along Brushy Fork Creek in Carlisle. He’s been living with his nearly 92-year-old wife on the second floor of their home for six weeks, with no cooking appliances except a microwave, as they try to rebuild. Their house was nearly destroyed in the flooding.

“You can’t just up and leave everything you’ve worked for all your life, you know, and I know we’ve been married 34 years. And everything just went out in the trash,” said Pridemore.

Pridemore’s entire first floor was completely destroyed by water levels reaching about four feet deep.

“It’s hard, because you loose a lot of pictures and papers, you know, that you can’t get back. Family pictures and stuff. It was rough,” said Pridemore.

Saturday, volunteers from the community and the University of Cincinnati came to clean up trash and leftover debris along the creek and at homes like Pridemore’s. However, volunteer James Matthews, who lives in Carlisle and whose car was destroyed in the flooding, says cleaning up is only the beginning to solving the issues the community now faces.

“We’ve seen so many people have to leave the community and the clean-up here is just one step closer to getting back to some type of normalcy. We have no supermarket, we have to drive thirty miles, something like that. It’s been an extreme devastation to this town and the economic growth of it,” said Matthews.

Matthews says that many living along the creek are struggling to rebuild due to age or financial inability.

“FEMA’s not going to pay. They have no assistance other than them fixing it and paying it themselves. It’s an extremely tough situation. I don’t foresee a future that’s going to be easy without some assistance,” said Matthews.

Matthews also says insurance coverage still hasn’t paid for many people who were affected.

“Let’s say there’s somebody at 70 years old, who’s lost one of their houses right here. How are they going to rebuild their house? At three times more increment, with no insurance paying it either. Insurance still hasn’t paid,” said Matthews.

According to Nicholas County Judge-Executive Hamilton, Nicholas County is working to help people rebuild as best they can.

“Now, we’re kind of shifting gears to what the homeowners can do with their homes, and what’s going to be in the future flood planes, like whether it’s going to be adjusted, and long-term recovery,” said Judge-Executive Hamilton.

People in Carlisle say it may take a long time for the community to fully recover from the flooding. Saturday’s volunteer efforts were organized through Bluegrass Greensource.