Car tied to two separate hit-and-run incidents found, driver questioned

Lexington Police say the most recent incident involved a parked car on Wednesday night

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say they questioned a driver Wednesday night because the car he was driving is connected to two separate hit-and-run incidents this year.

Police say around 7:20 p.m., a driver hit a parked car on North Locust Hill Drive and drove-off. Investigators say when an officer spotted the car and tried to pull it over, the driver sped-off.

Police say the car was found a short time later in the Woodhill-area. Investigators say the same car is connected to a hit-and-run involving a child from several months ago.

Investigators say Wednesday night, the driver eventually came out to the car and spoke to police about the incident involving the parked car.

As of this writing, no criminal charges had been filed, as police continue to investigate.