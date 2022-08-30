Car theft steals vehicle of State Representative, AAA warns of rise in car theft locally and nationally

AAA predicts that there could be one million car thefts nationally as the rate of that particular crime rises

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – On Monday, State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson says her car was stolen while she was running a fundraiser at Lexington Green. Once the event ended, representative Stevenson she was carrying supplies back to her car when she discovered it was gone. Currently, Lexington Police are on the lookout for the white Chevy Tahoe with the tag H-88 belonging to Stevenson.

This crime is among several that have happened in the last couple of years. In 2021 AAA in Lexington say that there were 1057 car thefts. Those rates spiked in June and July and then again in October November and December according to AAA Bluegrass. In the first half of 2022 there were 661, making AAA fearful that the end of this year will have a higher rate of the crime than last/

Lori Weaver Hawkins with AAA bluegrass reminds drivers not to be an easy target, even for a couple seconds.

“People so often leave their car running while they’re doing something I’ve heard of people leaving their car running and going around the back and open the back and putting things in and they get their car stolen somebody comes from the front so its crazy what can happen,” says Hawkins.

On a national scale AAA is predicting that there could be up to 1 million car thefts this year. To prevent theft, AAA recommends parking in very well lit areas.

Experts also recommend putting your vehicles identification number on all windows of your car. AAA says this will make the thief have to replace those. If they see they have to replace all the windows, chances are they wont steal your car and move onto another one