Car show raises money for veteran’s medical needs

The event also included vendors and an honorary flag presentation.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Military veterans are going to get some much needed medical care thanks to money raised through a car show in Lexington Saturday.

The Military Veterans of America is a nonprofit that assists veterans in getting healthcare they need.

The event included about 100 hot-rods, antiques, and modern cars and trucks from across the United States.

Organizer Donna Parker says she got the idea for a car show when she found a set of army suits in the trashcan. She decided to find the owner, only to find out the veteran had committed suicide. She returned the suits to his family.

She says that journey encouraged her to do more to help veterans who have done so much for our country.

“A lot of them initially get turned down,” said Parker. “They don’t know what they’re doing, they’re overwhelmed with the paperwork. So we are kind of advocates and educators for those veterans that need the assistance to get the healthcare.”

