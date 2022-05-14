Car show helps raise money for Lexington Police Department

Judges voted for Best in Show, Best Interior, and Police Chief's Choice, as well as top twenty.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- If you love cool cars, Lexington’s Northeast Christian Church was the place to be Saturday.

That’s where the Lexington Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association held its annual “Cool Cars and Cruisers” car show. The event raises money for Lexington Police Department to do projects in the community.

The show features more than a hundred cars, from antiques, to modern hot rods, and even some classic police cars…

“It’s a great way to raise funds,and it’s so much fun,” said Melanie Smyth of the Alumni Association. “How can you not walk around and look at some of these awesome cars and not have fun? So it’s a community thing and a get-together kind of thing too.”

