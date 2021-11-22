SUV hits house, fortunately not serious injuries

Driver of car was taken to hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The driver of a car and occupants of a house narrowly escaped possible serious injury Monday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., police and firefighters responded to 137 Delmont Drive to a report of a car that had struck a residence.

When fire crews arrived, they found a “vehicle had barely skimmed a structure,” according to the fire department. The vehicle was an SUV, according to police.

The residence did not suffer any structural damage and no one inside the residence was injured.

The driver of the car was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries, according to the department.