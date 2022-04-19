Car hits embankment at busy Lexington intersection

The accident happened Monday evening at Liberty Road and East New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a man and woman escaped serious injury after crashing into an embankment Monday evening in a busy intersection.

Investigators say a 36-year old man was driving on the inner loop of East New Circle Road at Liberty Road around 7:36 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed over into the outer loop of New Circle and crashed.

Police say the man and woman had only minor injuries.

They say no other vehicles were involved.

Police say no charges were filed. No names released.