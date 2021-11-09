Car crash injures one, temporarily closes stretch of road in Lexington

The accident happened Monday night in the 2700 block of Russell Cave Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One person was injured in a single-car crash in Lexington on Monday night, according to Lexington Police.

Investigators say the accident happened in the 2700 block of Russell Cave Road just after 8:00 p.m.

Police say the victim’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

The damaged car was eventually moved off the road, allowing that stretch of the road to reopen, according to investigators.

The victim’s name wasn’t released.