Car becomes wedged between 2 dump trucks on E. Main Street

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The driver of a car that became wedged between two dump trucks Thursday morning on E. Main Street during a crash is expected to be OK.

According to Lexington police, officers and the fire department arrived at E. Main Street and N. Limestone around 9:30 a.m. for a call that a dump truck hit a car.

After the dump truck hit the car, the car became wedged between that dump truck and another dump truck, police told ABC 36.

The driver of the car was trapped inside the car and had to be freed by investigators.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

All lanes on E. Main Street were reopened by 10:30 a.m.