“Car Bash” raises money for mental health awareness

It was all part of a partnership between LexRage and Mental Health America of Kentucky.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- May is Mental Health Awareness Month and one Lexington attraction has teamed up with a mental health organization to spread awareness.

Resident Mike Elmore knows a thing or two about mental health. His mom suffered a stroke and has had difficulty since.

“Especially after suffering a stroke, you have things you have to cope with, and so mental health is a very intimate subject for our family,” said Elmore.

That’s why Elmore’s mother donated her old car for a good cause, giving people a chance to get some anger out.

“Mental health is a serious issue,” said LexRage co-owner Justin Bramhall. “In the states, we really recognize that since 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. And it’s really made it stand out. We wanted to do an event for Mental Health Awareness Month and team up with a great organization to help smash the cause and raise money for them so they can keep doing their great work.”

Money raised from the event will go towards mental health education and help MHA of Kentucky further their goal of raising awareness.

“We actually go out to community events, community health fairs and stuff and educate people on mental wellness,” said Marcie Timmerman, the executive director of Mental Health America of Kentucky. “That money could also go towards scholarships, as well. We do a lot of great things.

Timmerman says it’s important to not bottle up those negative emotions.

“It’s not really healthy for you so getting it out in a structured way is really good,” said Timmerman. “So being able to channel it out in a nice way, like hitting a car, so who doesn’t want to do that, right? It’s much better to hit a car than anything else.”

Organizers also encourage everyone to seek out help as soon as possible.

“Really, some things to remember is everyone has a bad day, every now and then,” Timmerman said. “But if that bad day is happening a lot, right? If you’re angry for a couple of weeks at a time, it’s not really getting better, if you’re crying for weeks at a time, if you’re crying every day before going to work, even if its hard work, that’s still not a great sign, so it’s probably time to do a check up. And we offer free mental health screenings online.” If you missed the event on Sunday, you’ll have another chance Monday. The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m.

Those who participate in the Car Bash will receive a 15% off coupon for their next visit to LexRage.

If you need more information about LexRage, click here. For more information about Mental Health America of Kentucky, click here.