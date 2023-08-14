Capilouto joins Big Blue Move-In day

WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky has been welcoming new Wildcats to campus through its annual Big Blue Move-In that started over the weekend. LEXINGTON, Ky. () — The University of Kentucky has been welcoming new Wildcats to campus through its annual Big Blue Move-In that started over the weekend.

More than 6,000 new and returning students have the chance to move into their residence halls now through Wednesday.

Big Blue Move-In included a welcoming ceremony, which featured the Wildcat mascot, cheerleaders, marching band, faculty and staff and university leaders.

UK President Eli Capilouto spoke to students Monday about the excitement of the upcoming school year.

“It really excites me to see people arrive filled with hopes and expectations of us to know how this entire campus has prepared for their arrival. I like to say we’re high tech and high touch, to know we have 700 volunteers out there who come back year after year after year. And why? They feel like the University of Kentucky is their family and they want to welcome these families into the UK family.”