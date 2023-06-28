CAP program aims to help reduce crime and gun violence in Lexington

One Lexington has partnered with various organizations to create alternative pathways for kids ages 12-17

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — They say you miss 100% of the shots that you don’t take, and a new initiative through One Lexington is making sure they create alternative pathways for kids and teens, ages 12 through 17 through different partnerships within the community.

“When we did the budget for this year, we were thinking of ways to focus on the root causes of gun violence and really focusing on those underserved youth,” says One Lexington Director, Devine Carama.

In order to combat crime and gun violence in the city, One Lexington has partnered with the Community Action Council and Evolve 2 Perform, a basketball training academy, to create ‘CAP’ an acronym for ‘Creating Alternative Pathways.’

Evolve 2 Perform, owner and trainer Justin Taylor wants to make sure those who come to his gym gain valuable life skills.

“I use the basketball teaching in the way that I teach metaphorically as how they would use it in the classroom. I always tell everybody this is basketball homework. So when they come in, if they mess up, I tell them to take that care free attitude, take the stress off of them and it, it just helps them relax,” says Taylor.

“Not only are we learning basketball, but you learn about life skills, you learn about determination, ways to win in life, not just basketball,” adds Carama.

The program is free for kids ages 12 through 17, and aims to offer an outlet for kids directly impacted by gun violence or have a custodial parent who is currently incarcerated.

“It’s not just about athletics things that a lot of these kids feel they can only do, but you can also use your mind, you can also do things that you may think weren’t even possible. And so, for us, it’s just about creating unity. They’ll figure out what they want to do, but they deserve to have as many choices as possible,” also says Carama.

Through motivational words, around the facility Taylor hopes to inspire kids to be the best versions of themselves.

“I love to take on, you know, that aspect that responsibility to, to show others that, you know, you can make it from whatever situation that you’re in, whether it be good or bad. And you know, you face it head on and you always will be able to come out on top,” he says.

Those that are interested can contact One Lexington (859) 303-2637 or Devine Carama via email (dcarama@lexingtonky.gov).

Carama says once you make contact, you will fill out a Google form to figure out what program you may be interested in.

The program is also taking care of transportation.