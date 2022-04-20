Marijuana legalization advocates push for law changes in Kentucky

Advocates want state lawmakers to consider legislation that would decriminalize possession of marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Wednesday, pro-marijuana advocates rallied at the State Capitol in Frankfort in support of proposed legislation that would updated what supporters call Kentucky’s outdated cannabis laws. Supporters say the current laws on the books hurt people with pot possession convictions while others suffer because they can’t use marijuana for medical conditions.

Nikki Rothwell says she’s one of a countless number of people who have been held back in life because of a felony marijuana charge.

“I was rejected from beauty school because I had a felony charge it was a class D felony,” explained Rothwell.

She says after being rejected, she put herself through school and earned her undergraduate and masters degrees bachelors in social work. Despite her higher education achievements, she says her life couldn’t really begin until the marijuana charge was wiped from her record.

“As I was graduating from the University of Kentucky, it has been seven years. I said how can I help people while I’m being held back and then a judge sealed my felony and I was able to have more opportunities to help people,” explained Rothwell.

Cannabis advocates want people who face criminal or civil charges for personal possession of one ounce of marijuana to have their penalties removed. They believe that this would give people like Rothwell the opportunity to start over.

“Honestly, it does hinder people from being their best selves and anytime you get into the system it raises the likelihood of you being back in the system,” said Rothwell.

“This has been going on for decades and so you have a lot of people who may not be sitting in jail but this on their record,” said Democratic Representative Nima Kulkarni, of Louisville. She plans to propose legislation for next year’s General Assembly session that she says would move Kentucky away from the harmful policies that have criminalized the use and possession of marijuana.

Advocacy groups including Kentucky Cannabis Freedom Coalition (KCFC), the Kentucky state chapter of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (Kentucky NORML), Minorities for Medical Marijuana KY (M4MM-KY), American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky (ACLU-KY), Americans for Prosperity Kentucky, and Law Enforcement Action Partnership(L.E.A.P.) organized Wednesday’s rally.