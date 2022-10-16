Canine Olympics benefits Woodford Humane Society

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Dogs of all shapes and sizes were in Versailles Sunday, competing in the annual Canine Olympics.

The olympics is the longest running fundraiser for the Woodford Humane Society.

There were twenty contests for dogs and their owners- including agility competitions, a “dress you dog” dash, and a speed contest.

Staff say the humane society is filled up between 150 to 170 percent capacity and this fundraiser goes a long way in helping them continue their work.

“Adoptions are really slow and intakes are through the roof. So things like this that bring in funding make it possible for us to continue to care for those dogs and those numbers. And of course, everyone who is here today is a dog lover. So we know that everyone’s heart is in the right place,” said Beth Oleson, the marketing director of the Woodford Humane Society.

The event also included dog-themed vendors, raffles, and a silent auction.