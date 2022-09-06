Caneyville man dies in 3-vehicle collision on Western Kentucky Parkway

CANEYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Grayson County man has died after a three-vehicle collision on the Western Kentucky Parkway Tuesday near Caneyville.

According to Kentucky State Police, a Tennessee man driving a Ford F350 was traveling west on the parkway when the vehicle he was following abruptly changed lanes, revealing a Nissan pickup truck being driven by a Caneyville man. The Nissan was stopped in the right lane behind a Ford dump truck attempting to “offer visible protection” to a Beaver Dam man whose truck was having mechanical problems.

The Ford hit the Nissan, causing the Nissan to hit the dump truck.

Barry Embry, who was driving the Nissan, died in the collision, according to the Grayson County Coroner’s Office. The other men were not injured.

The crash is under investigation.