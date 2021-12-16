Candle factory workers file class-action lawsuit against company

The lawsuit was filed Wednesday against Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ) – A class-action lawsuit has been filed against a candle factory in Mayfield that was destroyed by a tornado last Friday, killing eight people.

According to the Amos Jones Law Firm, the suit was filed against Mayfield Consumer Products, LLC, on behalf of candle factory employee Elijah Johnson, of Mayfield, and several of his co-workers.

According to the suit, which was filed in Graves Circuit Court Wednesday, the company violated the Kentucky OSH law by failing to provide a workplace free from serious recognized hazards, including tornadoes, and comply with the occupational safety and health regulations, standards, and rules pursuant to KRS Chapter 338.

The suit alleges Elijah Johnson, along with 109 other employees, continued to work even though the company knew or should have known about the expected tornado and the danger of serious bodily injuries and death to its employees if its employees were required to remain at its place of business during the pendency of the expected tornado.

The suit goes on to say the company had up to three and a half hours before the tornado hit the factory to allow its employees to leave its worksite as safety precautions. Thus, the company showed flagrant indifference to the rights of Johnson and the other employees with a subjective awareness that such conduct will result in human death and/or bodily injuries, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also claims the company threatened to terminate any employee who left because of the expected tornado in the hours before the tornado actually hit the factory. The company refuted that claim in media reports after some employees, including Elijah Johnson, went public with the allegation earlier this week.

The suit asks for compensatory and punitive damages, but no specific amounts were given. The suit also requests a jury trial.