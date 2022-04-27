Candidates for Lexington mayor, Fayette County attorney attend forum

With the Lexington primary less than a month away, voters have just weeks to decide who to vote for.

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Racial justice, equality and police accountability are emotionally charged and important topics. They were the focus of a candidate forum Tuesday night at the Lyric Threatre featuring mayoral and county attorney candidates.

Six local organizations organized the forum to give voters a chance to engage with the candidates ahead of the May 17th primary

Three of the four candidates running for Lexington mayor and both county attorney candidates took part in the forum, all answering questions about racial justice in the community.

Many of those questions included no-knock warrants, police accountability, and crimes.

There was also a question about flock cameras, or license plates reader cameras, put up in various neighborhoods. Some people oppose them.

“I think that we should know where they are,” said mayoral candidate Adrian Wallace. “And I believe it is a threat to our privacy and our citizenship and we need to ensure that there’s more accountability and oversight over the program

“There isn’t any evidence that this shows that this type of cameras for years that have been in operation in cities across the country actually have a correlation with any reduction in violence,” said councilman and mayoral candidate David Kloiber.

Incumbent mayor Linda Gorton fired back.

“These cameras nationwide are a tool for police for evidence,’ Gorton said. “They’re not surveillance cameras. Excuse me! They take still pictures and of license plates.”

There were also questions about what measures would be implemented to hold police accountable and ways to offer more affordable housing for minorities.

But it was the topic of protesters that drew strong reactions from the crowd. Those questions came one day after black faith leaders called on county attorney Larry Roberts to drop charges against Black Lives Matter protesters from two years ago. Something Roberts says he won’t do.

“I fully believe in protests,’ Roberts said. “I don’t have any objection to it at all. I think it’s wonderful. I think it’s very, very beneficial and support it totally. What I don’t support is where there’s violence. April Taylor, who has pled guity to trying to incite a riot…”

“On other issues that you’ve been asked about, you always say that it’s an open case and so you can’t talk about it,” said his opponent Angela Evans. “And, you just talked about this entire case in front of a whole group of people so, it seems you want to talk about cases when you want to talk about them.”

With the Lexington primary less than a month away, voters have just weeks to decide who to vote for.