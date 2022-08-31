Cancer survivor says she found a musical outlet and a forever friendship from Christian artist Kari Jobe

While battling stage four cancer, a little girl in Winchester used the music of a christian music singer and songwriter as an outlet to push through some tough days of treatment.

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ) – In 2020 eight year old Leorah Hopper was diagnosed with advanced stage four cancer, which cost her half of her first grade year and caused her family to be separated from her while being treated at the time of COVID. Leorah’s mom says she had a musical outlet an idol by the name of Kari Jobe, who helped her dance through her darkest days.

“No one expected her to dance again so soon because I was still carrying her to and from the bathroom and I was still pushing her in a wheelchair to get to some places because certain parts of chemo she didn’t found any strength,” explains Nicole Hopper, Leorah’s mom.

After months of chemo, Leorah was cancer free and to celebrate her one year anniversary, her mom took her to a concert and Q&A for Kari Jobe in Lexington where she met a couple of strangers sitting in the front of them.

“We didn’t say anything but it was during the questionnaire I turned to Cori and I said, we have got to give our seats up right now. At the time she was she agreed and she was on the verge of tears too,” explains Jordan McKinney and Cori Wilson.

“After Cori and Jordan traded us seats I kept noticing during the question and answer session Kari kept peaking over to where we were sitting. At the end of the question and answer she walked right up to the stage and pointed at Lenora and I and gestured for us to follow her,” adds Hopper.

Using their one question to ask during the Q&A, Cori and Jordan introduced Leorah and Kari, but this was only the beginning. The friendship between Cori Jordan and Leorah crossed state borders. Then one day, Leorah got one more surprise in the mail, a letter asking Leorah to be the flower girl at their wedding on September 10th. Next week, Cori and Jordan will walk down the aisle along with their favorite little fan, all thanks to the music of an artist that helped heal a little girl and helped form a forever friendship.