Canadian police search province for deadly stabbing suspects

REGINA, Saskatchewan (AP) – Canadian police are searching across the expansive province of Saskatchewan for two suspects believed to have stabbed to death 10 people in an Indigenous community and a nearby town in one of the deadliest mass killings in the country’s history.

The suspects also injured 15 people in the series of knife attacks that led the James Smith Cree Nation to declare a state of emergency and shook residents of the nearby village of Weldon.

Resident Ruby Works, who was close to one of the victims, said “No one in this town is ever going to sleep again.”

Police chief Evan Bray said they believe the suspects are in Regina.