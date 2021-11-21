Camper found dead in Red River Gorge Sunday

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A camper was found dead Sunday morning in the Red River Gorge according to the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team.

In a Facebook post by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team…they received a 911 call for an unresponsive camper around 8:30 a.m. near Hanson’s Point.

Team members, paramedics and EMT from Breathitt Wolfe EMS responded to the scene.

When they arrived they say they found the camper dead in his bivy.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.