Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, other campuses hold nursing, barber, education ceremonies

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg celebrated another milestone Dec. 10 with the first in-person pinning ceremony for the Practical Nursing (PN) program in the Vivian Landrum Chapel at CU Harrodsburg.

Eight nursing students received their nursing pins and graduated from the Practical Nursing program. Each student completed a 12-month classroom experience with diverse clinical opportunities.

“We are so proud of these students. They are the epitome of our core values of caring, compassion and competency. This training has prepared them to be outstanding frontline healthcare providers,” stated Sharon Blair, practical nursing program coordinator.

Dr. Michele Dickens, dean of Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing, said, “I am so impressed by these students, not only because of their achievements, but how they lead and empower others through Christian servant leadership and promote health through innovative holistic care. The pinning ceremony gave us the opportunity to honor our students and welcome them into the profession of nursing.”

Dave Walters, associate vice president for regional administration, director, Conover Education Center, stated, “These students are now equipped and prepared to help fill an expanding void in the health care field. Many lives will be changed because of their commitment to healing and caring for all people. Campbellsville University is very proud of what they have and will accomplish as they follow the Lord’s will in their lives.”

The names of the graduates honored are Brooke Vaughn of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Sarah Reid of Hustonville, Ky.; Laci McQueen of Crab Orchard Ky.; Ali Drury of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Glenda Carr of Salvisa, Ky.; Bobbi Jo Montgomery of Loretto, Ky.; Jill Redmon of Springfield, Ky.; and Amanda Ward of Lancaster, Ky.

Pinning ceremonies are historically reflective of Florence Nightingale, who would present medals of excellence to her brightest nursing students.

Florence Nightingale (1820 – 1910), known as “The Lady with the Lamp,” was a British nurse, social reformer and statistician best known as the founder of modern nursing. Her experiences during the Crimean War were foundational in her views about sanitation. She established St. Thomas’ Hospital and the Nightingale Training School for Nurses in 1860. Her efforts to reform healthcare significantly influenced the quality of care in the 19th and 20th centuries.

Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing recognized eight students during its Practical Nursing Pinning Ceremony Dec. 11 at The Gheens Recital Hall.

The following pinning candidates were recognized: Kayla Nicole Biggers of Campbellsville, Ky.; Chloe Lee Gupton of Campbellsville, Ky.; Kelsey Lynn Hamilton of Campbellsville, Ky.;

Samantha Marie Harris of Columba, Ky.; Lyric Jade Milby of Greensburg, Ky.; Jordan Brooke Morgan of Campbellsville, Ky.; Presley Brooke Summers of Campbellsville, Ky.; and Whitney Carol Wade of Columbia, Ky.

The following students received special awards during the ceremony: Kelsey Hamilton (Award of Excellence and Academic Award), Chloe Gupton (Clinical Excellence Award), Kayla Biggers (Franklin D Cheatham Award) and Jordan Morgan (Servant Leadership).

Morgan, class president, was the student speaker for the ceremony.

“Well class, we have come to the end of our long journey over the past year, and it’s not been easy to say the least,” Morgan said. “We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, and we’ve laughed until we cried. We’ve become less like classmates and more like family over the past 12 months. We have done what some will say is the impossible and the future is much brighter than the past.”

Campbellsville University’s School of Nursing pinned nine nursing students during the Associate Degree Nursing Program Pinning Ceremony Dec. 9 at Ransdell Chapel.

The ceremony recognized students who have completed the requirements for the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program.

Morgan Miracle of Lancaster, Ky., who completed the ADN program and is enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, was the class speaker for the event.

“Some of us in here tonight went through more than we cared to share, but we made it,” Miracle said. “Some of you in here tonight were full-time mothers and wives, but you made it. Some of us in here are full-time athletes, but we made it. All of us on this stage made it, and we are going big and beautiful places.”

During her speech, Miracle recited Isaiah 43:2: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze.”

“I know that I have felt God’s solid, gentle and guiding hand on me leading me on this journey, and I am so blessed that I have a Savior that I know is with me each and every day no matter what,” Miracle said.

The following students received pins during the ceremony: Abigail Leigh Beck of Louisville, Ky.; Kathleen Lee Cox of Columbia, Ky.; Destany Dakota Dailey of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Megan Isabella

Graham of Campbellsville, Ky.; Riley Ann Hurst of Bloomington Springs, Tenn.; Chloe Dale May of Lebanon, Ky.; Morgan Faye Miracle of Lancaster, Ky.; Brittany Nichole Pendleton of Columbia, Ky.; and Brandon Scott Pierce of Campbellsville, Ky.

The following nursing students received special awards during the ceremony: Kathleen Cox (Award of Excellence), Brittany Pendleton (Clinical Excellence Award), Riley Hurst and Brittany Pendleton (Academic Award), Chloe May (Franklin D Cheatham Award) and Morgan Miracle (Servant Leadership).

Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg honored its most recent graduates of the Allied Health Medical Assistant program on Dec. 16 in the Vivian Landrum Chapel.

Multiple students participated in the first Allied Health in-person pinning ceremony at Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg as they received their Medical Assistant certifications.

The Medical Assistant certificate program at Campbellsville University-Harrodsburg can be completed in six to nine months. This is an intensive program that is fast-paced and features a high-quality pathway to becoming a certified medical assistant.

The graduates honored during the pinning ceremony were Brian Hassell of Danville, Ky.; Randi Miller of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Angela Neal of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Veronica Gonzalez of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Heather Reilly of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Sierra Turner of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Sarah Winn of Crab Orchard, Ky.; Ashley Stiles of Perryville, Ky.; Jessica Bustamante of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Sherry McNear of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Samantha Young of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Barbara Kalinowski of Harrodsburg, Ky.; and Kiley Louallen of Harrodsburg, Ky.

Job opportunities for medical assistants are expected to grow by a remarkable 23 percent in the next decade, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s 17 percent more than other

healthcare support positions and five percent greater than total occupation growth nationwide.

Campbellsville University held a pinning ceremony to recognize the achievement of over 331 graduates in the Cosmetology and Barbering programs recently in The Gheens Recital Hall.

Jason Roop, director of the Virginia Ponser Flanagan Technology Training Center, welcomed everyone to the ceremony and led the opening prayer.

“We are thoroughly invested in providing these certificate programs which allow you graduates to pursue the career that you love and are called to pursue,” Roop said. “We are here to celebrate your accomplishments.”

Amanda Roop, director of cosmetology and barbering/esthetics, and Kasey Childers Moss, administrative coordinator and instructor of cosmetology/barbering/esthetics, presented the pins to the graduates.

Daran Kennon, industrial education coordinator, gave the benediction.

The cosmetology graduates are listed as follows:

Main campus – Brylee Adams of Campbellsville, Ky.; Caleigh Bright of Campbellsville, Ky.; Bridget Denning of Lebanon, Ky.; McKenzie “Paige” Edwards of Campbellsville, Ky.; Leeann Harris of Elkhorn, Ky.; Claire Elizabeth Kohler of Springfield, Ky.; and

Aleah Knifley of Campbellsville, Ky.; Shanda Lobb of Campbellsville, Ky.; Amerilee Lowe of Campbellsville, Ky.; Olivia Moffitt of Lebanon, Ky.; Alexia Moss of Campbellsville, Ky.; Jalynn Pierce of Campbellsville, Ky.; Graci Wood of Campbellsville, Ky.

Harrodsburg – Lindsey Belcher of Junction City, Ky.; Courtney Fletcher of Salvia, Ky.; Kylee Godbey of Parksville, Ky.; Prosperitie Holloman of Danville, Ky.; Brittany Hoskins of Danville, Ky.; Chasity Murphy of Danville, Ky.;

Casey Noel of Willisburg, Ky.; Kelsie Preston of Lancaster, Ky.; Kristynn Releford of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Sidnee Sloan of Parksville, Ky.; Jenie Spears of Danville, Ky.; Lauren Weber of Lancaster, Ky.; and Corrie Weinert of Nicholasville, Ky.

Somerset – Brianna Burton of Somerset, Ky.; Samantha Carter of Monticello, Ky.; Jordan Crozier of Somerset, Ky.; Callie Hall of Eubank, Ky.; Haley Hawk of Somerset, Ky.; and Pilar “Ellie” Umphress of Somerset, Ky.

Hodgenville – Linsey Byers of Hodgenville, Ky.; Layla McGinnis of Stout, Ohio; Ashley Moldon of Horse Cave, Ky.; Autumn Nichols of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Haley Reeves of Sonora, Ky.;

Chloe Sisneros of Hodgenville, Ky.; Katelyn Sowards of Hodgenville, Ky.; Hannah Williams of Hodgenville, Ky.; and Lauren Zahrndt, an apprentice instructor graduate of Hodgenville, Ky.

Louisville – NaQuisha Conn of Louisville, Ky.; Jeffrey Dishon of Brandenburg, Ky.; Molly Doyle; Noashane Flint of Louisville, Ky.; Candice Galloway of Louisville, Ky.; Jaytaveion Jones of Louisville, Ky.;

Alicya Miller of Louisville, Ky.; Lexi Mullins of Mt. Washington, Ky.; Jessica Sullivan of Greensburg, Ky.; Sara Warren of Louisville, Ky.; LaTerrian Woods of Louisville, Ky.; and Paula Forrest of Louisville, Ky., apprentice instructor graduate.

Liberty – Miranda Buis, of Dunnville, Ky.

The barbering graduates are listed as follows:

Main campus – Jeremy Brewer of Campbellsville, Ky.; Thomas Fowler of Campbellsville, Ky.; Corey Johnson of Danville, Ky.; Matthew Jones of Buffalo, Ky.; Shae Murrell of Russell Springs, Ky.; Reagen Neal of Bardstown, Ky.; Joseph Smith of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Brandon Spoon, of Columbia, Ky.

Harrodsburg – Dakota Brock of Danville, Ky.; Demetri Ford of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Jayden Garr of Frankfort, Ky.; Prince Gooch of Danville, Ky.; Shaundez Goodloe of Richmond, Ky.; Ryan Hundley of Parksville, Ky.; Isaiah Palmer of Harrodsburg, Ky.; and Myron Russel of Harrodsburg, Ky.

Somerset – Jacob Bolen of Somerset, Ky.; William Boone of Mount Vernon, Ky.; Matthew Bush of Cranks, Ky.; Mark Cain of Brodhead, Ky.; Jeremiah Calder of Somerset, Ky.; Joseph Collett of McKee, Ky.;

Savannah Helm of Somerset, Ky.; Phillip Howard of Corbin, Ky.; Adam Lay of Artemus, Ky.; Zephaniah Madden-Mason of London, Ky.; Matthew Marcum of Somerset, Ky.; Seth Morgan of Stearns, Ky.;

Daniel Murphy of Somerset, Ky.; Matthew Northern of Brodhead, Ky.; Nathaniel Rada of Crab Orchard, Ky.; Cody Rainwater of Nancy, Ky.; German Ruiz of Monticello, Ky.; Brittany Stephens of Somerset, Ky.; and Jade Teague of Hazard, Ky.

The graduates recognized as having perfect attendance were Amerilee Lowe, Olivia Moffit and Jade Teague.

At its pinning and hooding ceremony on Dec. 10 in The Gheens Recital Hall, Campbellsville University’s Carver School of Social Work recognized students for completing the Baccalaureate of Social

Work and Master of Social Work programs.

Dr. DeNika VanCleave, assistant professor of social work, announced the following graduates had earned membership into the Carver School’s Phi Alpha Honor Society: Hannah Loren Brown, Kyleigh Gisson, Karen Goss, Patrick Junjulas, Noemi Murrilo, Elizabeth Neogra and Misty Triplett.

VanCleave said the candidates were elected by the society “on the basis of their scholarly achievements and interest in social work.”

“The highest honor one can receive in social work at the Carver School of Social Work is being extended to you now, because you are a proven candidate for initiation and have met all the requirements of this organization,” she said.

Cynthia Colyer, director of Bachelor of Social Work (BSW) Field Education and lead social work professor at the Noe Education Center in Somerset; Dr. Kimberly Mudd-Fegett, associate professor of social work and PCWCP coordinator; and Kelly Joplin, associate professor of social work and BSW Site Coordinator at the Conover Education Center in Harrodsburg, conducted the pinning of the BSW graduates.

Those candidates were as follows: Hannah Loren Brown of Louisville, Ky.; Madison Taylor Elliott of Shelbyville, Ky.; Henry Neal Feagin of Andalusia, Ala.; Harold Hugh Garvey of Louisville, Ky.; Emily S. Locklear of Pembroke, N.C.; Jamie M. Powell of Columbia, Ky.; McKenzie A. Rice of Lancaster, Ky.; Amy L. Russell of Hustonville, Ky.; Nicole Schmuff of Davenport, Iowa; and Tosha Simpson-Robinson of Springfield, Ky.

Kalon Moody, Master of Social Work (MSW) Director of Field Education and assistant professor of social work; Dr. Michelle, associate dean of the Carver School of Social Work and MSW director; and Dr. Candace Hansford, professor of social work, conducted the hooding of the MSW graduates.

Those candidates were as follows: Whitney Abuzour of Gray, Ky.; Deborah Abreu of Louisville, Ky.; Pretty Ambakhen of Columbus, Ohio; Natasha Asbury of Georgetown, Ky.; Alondra Ayala of Salinas, Calif.; Jacob Bachelier of Menifee, Calif.; Rachel Back of Lexington, Ky.; Katherine Bassett of Henderson, Ky.; Hannah Bauer of Louisville, Ky.; Sandra Berkoh of Bronx, N.Y.;

Ashtin Bolanos of Lexington, Ky.; Natasha Bowling of Booneville, Ky.; Teresa Burrell of Salt Lake City, Utah; Randy Cable of Portsmouth, Ohio; Miranda Cain of Williamsburg, Ky.; Brooke Calvin of West Valley City, Utah; Bryah Campbell of Louisville, Ky.; Lisa Chill of Stafford, Va.; Sara Clark of Lexington, Ky.; Tacara Colema of Oakfield, Tenn.; Christy Combs of Winchester, Ky.;

Arielle Connor of Berea, Ky.; Natalie Curry of Columbia, Ky.; Melanie Dumas of Lebanon, Maine; Joel Ellis of Bella Vista, Ark.; Kyle Evans of Lexington, Ky.; Abby Gabat of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Keyana Galloway of Toledo, Ohio; Kyleigh Glisson of Memphis, Tenn.; Karen Goss of Tapron Springs, Fla.;

William Grear of Oakland Park, Fla.; Michelle Green of Goldsboro, N.C.; Michelle Hancock of Somerset, Ky.; Allison Hart of Bayville, N.J.; Elizabeth Hoffman of Coarsegold, Calif.; Carol James of Louisville, Ky.;

Jennifer Jennings of Radcliff, Ky.; Patrick Junjulas of Cold Springs, N.Y.; Jordan Klett of Holland, Mich.; Amber Knight of Greenville, Ky.; Morgan Lakes of Annville, Ky.; Skylar Lanham of Philpot, Ky.; Jessica Leger of Mount Sterling, Ky.; Jovanna Maldonado of Lexington, Ky.;

Kendal Martin of Paducah, Ky.; Jaime Martinez of Ashland, Ky.; Janay McPherson of Lithonia, Ga.; Brent Meade of Paintsville, Ky.; Elizabeth Mildenhall of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Nichole Mitchell of Louisville, Ky.;

Destiny Mobley of Bakersfield, Calif.; Jasmine Morris of Paducah, Ky.; Cindy Morris of Louisville, Ky.; Lora Mullins of Eminence, Ky.; Noemi Murrillo of Long Beach, Calif.; Kerri Nelson of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; Elizabeth Neogra of Farmingville, N.Y.; Terra Noble of Hazard, Ky.; Jordan O’Brien of Muskegon, Mich.; Arva Parker of Clovis, Calif.;

Krystal Patterson of Barbourville, Ky.; Tiffany Patterson of Louisville, Ky.; Lela Peppi of Pikeville, Ky..; Liberty Petty of Louisville, Ky.; Caroline Phillips of Bexley, Ohio; Susan Powell of Glasgow, Ky.; Sharon Prater of Salyersville, Ky.; Alexandra Quillen of Hazard, Ky.; Katlyn Richardson of Somerset, Ky.; Mary Richardson of Emporia, Kan.; Kimberly Roberts of Nancy, Ky.; Lauren Runyon of Independence, Ky.;

Joshua Shipp of Kingsport, Tenn.; Alicia Smith of Canton, Miss.; Bethany Smith of Ashland, Ky.; Ellen Spivey of Indian Mound, Tenn.; Emma Stanley of Lynchburg, Va.; Phillip Steely of Corbin, Ky.; Danielle Street of Owensboro, Ky.; Alicia Thomas of Johnson City, Tenn.; Misty Triplett of Ashland, Ky.;

Samuel Villa of Visalia, Calif.; Angela Vinson of Tomahawk, Ky.; Laura Walker of Richmond, Ky.; Allison West of Salem, Ill.; Heather White of Whitesburg, Ky.; Megan Winegardner of Columbus, Ohio; and Amanda Wright of Sunbury, Ohio.

The Carver School of Social Work held its pinning and hooding ceremony Dec. 10. From left: front- Amy L. Russell, Pretty Amagbakhen, Miranda Cain, Kendal Martin, Debroah Abreu, Karen Goss, Angela Vinson and Misty Triplett. Back row-Jamie Powell, McKenzie A. Rice, Bryah Campbell, Rachel Back, Melanie Dumas, Carol James, Joel Ellis, Michelle Hancock, Alicia Smith, Kimberly Roberts, Danielle Street, Noemi Murillo, Jessica Leger and Hannah Loren Brown.

Campbellsville University’s School of Education held its pinning and hooding ceremony Dec. 10 at Campbellsville Baptist Church. Sydney Pinkham of Elizabethtown, Ky., the student speaker for the ceremony, told her fellow graduates, “I would like to challenge every graduate to think of one teacher that made an impact on their life.

“It is now our turn to be that teacher to our future students. It is our job to not just teach the curriculum, but to empower, to encourage, to believe in, to allow mistakes, to give fresh starts, and. most importantly, to love our students.

Pinkham said her and her classmates’ careers are educators will not be easy.

“There will be great days but there will also be hard days,” Pinkham said. “The endless smiles, hugs, stories and successes from our students will make it all worth it. Always remember, even on your toughest days, we have one of the most gratifying careers ahead of us.”

The pin the students receive is in the shape of a puzzle piece, which represents a piece of the School of Education Conceptual Framework that describes the education program.

Candidates for pinning were as follows:

Early Childhood Education — Ashton Brown of Bloomfield, Ky.; Chelsea Carter of Caneyville, Ky.; Raushanah Daniel of Louisville, Ky.; Amber Duvall of Louisville, Ky.; Rebecca Jeffries of Stanford, Ky.; Rachel Jones of Louisville, Ky.;

Courtney Mouser of Bardstown, Ky.; Marybeth Norris of Louisville, Ky.; Tenisha Smalls of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Natachaya Stivers of Bardstown, Ky.; and McKenzie Tichenor of Owensboro, Ky.;

Interdisciplinary Early Childhood Education — Caroline Altsman of Louisville, Ky.; Falisha Glover of Maceo, Ky.; Rachel Skaggs of Louisville, Ky.; and Danielle Thomas of Louisville, Ky.;

P-5, Elementary Education — Kelsey Baker of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Kali Hasty of Crab Orchard, Ky.; Laura Mays of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Savannah Ramos of Campbellsville, Ky.; Amy McQueary of Russell Springs, Ky.;

Adrian Meador of Bowling Green, Ky.; Ghada Mohammed of Louisville, Ky.; Sydney Pinkham of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Devin Richard of Columbia, Ky.; Samantha Rogers of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; and Ryley Whitney of Scottsville, Ky.;

P-12, Elementary/Middle/Secondary Education — Payton Blades of Island, Ky.

Candidates for hooding were as follows:

Master of Arts in Teaching — Courtney Baker of Ekron, Ky.; Lindsey Browning of Lebanon, Ky.; Tiffany Burton of Louisville, Ky.; Randi Calbert of Louisville, Ky.; Mary Carlton of Sanders, Ky.; Kelsey Cobb of Owensboro, Ky.;

Izabela Crawford of Jamestown, Ky.; Casey Creekmore of Albany, Ky.; Malinda Dennison of Louisville, Ky.; Catherine Dowell of Irvington, Ky.; Blake Ellis of Lexington, Ky.; Celina Evans of Knoxville, Tenn.; Judiet Falls-Gonzalez of Louisville, Ky.;

Hannah Feather of Campbellsville, Ky.; Lisa Felton of Louisville, Ky.; Jordan Gentry of Erlanger, Ky.; Lauren Hinton of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Marc Lawrence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland;

Crystal Levett of Louisville, Ky.; Brittany Martin of Shelbyville, Ky.; Elaine Mushala of Louisville, Ky.; Amber Pate of Boston, Ky.; Karen Rogers of Louisville, Ky.; Kayla Ruehrwein of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; Dorothy Smith of Louisville, Ky.;

Shawn Stewart of Georgetown, Ky.; Stevana Stigall of Louisville, Ky.; Kristy Stith of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Tracie VanWinkle of McKee, Ky.; and Alisha Walters of Sebree, Ky.;

Master of Arts in Educational Administration — Rachel Albright of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Marjorie Layne Allen of Frankfort, Ky.; Bobbie Barrier of Monticello, Ky.; Steven Beams of Campbellsville, Ky.;

Jennifer Bingham of Frankfort, Ky.; Eric Boos of Raceland, Ky.; Andrew Bradley of Versailles, Ky.; Jana Bromley of Edgewood, Ky.; Steven Butler of Guston, Ky.; Holly Cox of Lebanon, Ky.; Twan Doan of Hopkinsville, Ky.;

Yvonne Edenstrom of Versailles, Ky.; Emily Fox of Princeton, Ky.; Rachel Gatson of Phoenix, Ariz.; Kevin Johnson of Campbellsville, Ky.; Ashton Jones of Salvisa, Ky.; Jennifer Kemp of Bowling Green, Ky.; Christopher Lowe of Greensburg, Ky.;

Amanda Nugent of Versailles, Ky.; Alecia Parker of Monticello, Ky.; Leslye Rice of Monticello, Ky.; Kelly Rowe of Lexington, Ky.; JaLynn Rowland of Princeton, Ky.; Amy Rucci of Bardstown, Ky.;

Heather Sanderson of Frankfort, Ky.; Jennifer Shearer of Danville, Ky.; Tiffany Smith of Winchester, Ky.; Leslie Smothers of Bowling Green, Ky.; Tyler Walker of Grayson, Ky.; Corey Waters of Bowling Green, Ky.; and Sharla Yonker of Lewisport, Ky.;

Master of Arts in School Guidance Counseling — George Boyd of Horse Cave, Ky.; Christie Burnette of Lawrenceburg, Ky.; Jhonny Cassamajor of Greenacres, Fla.; Sibyl Colwell of Mount Vernon, Ky.; Hannah Fackler of Brandenburg, Ky.;

Jessica Gunby of Elizabethtown, Ky.; Darcey Manners of Erin, Tenn.; Tyra Sengkhamyong of Dunnville, Ky.; Julienne Tyree of Blackey, Ky.; and Kayla Vogan of Frankfort, Ky.;

Teacher Leader Master of Arts in Education — Kimberly Damron of Lexington, Ky.; Kaitlyn Helton of Campbellsville, Ky.; and Kayla Peege of Shelbyville, Ky.;

Master of Arts in School Improvememt — Mary Arnold of Lancaster, Ky.; Amanda Casey of Pleasureville, Ky.; Virginia Grimes of Lancaster, Ky.; Darlene King of Louisville, Ky.; Susan Leathers of Liberty, Ky.;

Yvette Martin of Cox’s Creek, Ky.; Heather Pierce of Scottsville, Ky.; and Shatia Smith of Louisville, Ky.;

Master of Arts in Special Education– Jacki Adkins of Shelbiana, Ky.; James Anderson of Stanford, Ky.; Kallie Bailey of Stanford, Ky.; Candace Bain of Lexington, Ky.; Kiara Bomar of Louisville, Ky.;

Katie Carr of Utica, Ky.; Lauren Combs of Nicholasville, Ky.; Alexis Curry of New Albany, Ind.; Sierra Demasters of Goshen, Ky.; Erik Edwards of Greensburg, Ky.; Renita Leffew of Danville, Ky.; David McGuffey of Hustonville, Ky.;

Tara Pryor of Louisville, Ky.; Justin Stacy of Rowdy, Ky.; Donnie Stoner of Louisville, Ky.; and Megan Young of Gravel Switch, Ky.;

Teacher Leader Master of Arts in Special Education — Kaitlyn Carey of Harrodsburg, Ky.; Taylor Fields of Harlan, Ky.; Christi Harl of Cub Run, Ky.; Kelli Joseph of Richmond, Ky.; Tracie Little of Louisville, Ky.; Sarah Poore of Glasgow, Ky.; Gina Ratliff of Virgie, Ky.; and Amber Turner of Evarts, Ky.

Campbellsville University’s English as a Second Language (ESL) Institute recognized eight graduates during its completion ceremony Dec. 8 at The Gheens Recital Hall.

Raquel Cunha, director of ESL, told her story of how she became involved with ESL. That story began in 2007 when Cunha, originally from Brazil, moved to Campbellsville, Ky.

“I was an ESL student just like you,” she said. “I did not speak any English and started studying English at the ESL Institute. I have great memories from ESL. I made many friends from around the world, and I enjoyed my time as an ESL student.

“It was sometimes frustrating for me because I could not understand my teachers and classmates, but my teachers were fantastic in how they helped me improve my English skills.”

Dr. Eduardo Trindade, director of the Master of Arts in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (MA TESOL), arrived from London, England, in December 1987 to start ESL classes. He completed his Ph.D. this year.

“I could not understand a word of English back in ’87,” Trindade said. “Now, although I still have a foreign accent, English helped me reach quite a few goals in life.

“I know life can be full of surprises and difficulties. However, with commitment and the many blessings from God, we can all accomplish marvelous things.”

Trindade then gave the graduates three recommendations.

“Appreciate the complexity of life and continue to aspire for a better future for you and your community,” he said. “Think critically and creatively to become resourceful in times of uncertainty. Become a lifelong learner with a curious attitude, and you will enjoy life to the fullest.”

Joshua Detherage, ESL and MA TESOL instructor, presented the Outstanding ESL Student Award to Nicolas Jaldin Gamboa and Alexei Buchillet.

Cunha and Robert Parrish, ESL and MA TESOL instructor, presented the ESL completion certificates.

Candidates recognized for ESL completion were as follows: Alexei Buchillet of France; Kinjal Khandavi of India; Maria Cristina Huertas of Panama; Tatsuki Nanjo of Japan; Nicolas Jaldin Gamboa of Bolivia; and Amarjargal Sandr of Mongolia.

Trindade, Detherage and Parrish conducted the hooding of the candidates.

Hooding candidates for MA TESOL were as follows: Charlene Yvette Myles of Waddy, Ky., and Jhonbert Augusto Gonzalez Rojas of Venezuela.