Cameron talks Fraternal Order of Police endorsement

WTVQ) — Wednesday, Republican candidate for Gov. Daniel Cameron held a press conference to discuss the Fraternal Order of Police’s endorsement of his campaign. LEXINGTON, Ky. () — Wednesday, Republican candidate for Gov. Daniel Cameron held a press conference to discuss the Fraternal Order of Police’s endorsement of his campaign.

In the endorsement letter, state President Berl Perdue, Jr. noted Cameron’s “historically strong relationship with law enforcement” and said:

“Our members know that he is available when needed, supports us in good and bad times and ultimately offers the best platform for law enforcement to thrive in the Commonwealth.”

“The FOP endorsement is a testament to the values we all share in our common goal of building a safer and more unified Kentucky. Their perspectives will be considered at the highest levels of government,” Cameron said.

On the other side, incumbent Gov. Andy Beshear has the endorsement of over 35 law enforcement officials, from Fulton to Pikeville.