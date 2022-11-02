Cameron joins task force aimed at hindering robocalls

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force aimed at “taking action” against two voice service providers for their alleged illegal robocalls.

The task force, made up of 50 attorneys general, has called for One Eye, LLC and Michael Lansky, LLC (doing business as Avid Telecom) to cooperate with their demands, which they say they’ve failed to do thus far.

In August, the National Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force issued demands to 20 businesses for information about possible telemarketing and telephone consumer protection law violations, according to a press release.

A petition filed on behalf of the task force filed by Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita alleges Avid Telecom “knowingly accepted and routed illegal robocalls related to an Amazon scam, a Social Security scam, and an unwanted auto warranty robocall.” It also alleges that after the Federal Communications Commission sent PZ Telecom a cease-and-desist letter, someone identified as Prince Anand closed that company and then became the CEO of One Eye.

Cameron says to avoid financial losses from robocalls, you can do the following: