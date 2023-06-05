Cameron joins lawsuit challenging FEMA flood insurance rate increase

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a lawsuit against the Federal Emergency Management Agency to oppose its new methodology for calculating flood insurance premiums.

Cameron says the new rate increase would hurt Kentucky families.

Under FEMA’s new rule, called Risk Rating 2.0—Equity in Action, the average cost of flood insurance in the Commonwealth will more than double, Cameron said in a press release.

According to the FEMA Risk Rating 2.0 dashboard, in Kentucky, the following are the estimated first-year premium changes:

27.8% of policies will decrease

54.5% of policies will increase by $0-$10

10.5% of policies will increase by $10-$20

6.4% of policies will increase by $20+

Cameron joined nine other attorneys general in filing the suit — including Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.

To read the lawsuit in its entirety, head here: FEMA lawsuit

To read more about Risk Rating 2.0 from the FEMA website, head here: https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance/risk-rating