Cameron advocates higher starting pay for Kentucky teachers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Republican Daniel Cameron says he’ll push to raise starting pay for Kentucky teachers and reduce their administrative paperwork if he’s elected governor.

Cameron rolled out details of his education plan Wednesday.

He promoted “parents’ rights” and plunged into culture-war issues that conservatives are pushing to the forefront of education policy debates.

Cameron pledged to stop any statewide effort to promote curriculum or policy that “encourages the teaching of woke ideologies” in K-12 schools.

Cameron is Kentucky’s attorney general. He’s among a dozen candidates vying for the GOP gubernatorial nomination in the May primary.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking reelection.