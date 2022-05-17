Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed in front of Marshall County Sheriff’s Office

BENTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Calloway County Sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty and a suspect was also shot and killed. It all happened in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon, according to investigators.

Taylorsville Police identified the law enforcement victim as Deputy Jody Cash, a retired Kentucky State Police sergeant.

Deputy Cash and the suspect were pronounced dead at an area hospital. No other details were released surrounding the officer-involved shooting.

KSP says it happened at approximately 2:10 p.m. CDT

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigation.

KSP has statewide jurisdiction and investigates officer-involved shootings as requested by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Governor Andy Beshear released the following statement:

“Britainy and I ask Kentuckians to join us in holding the family and loved ones of the Calloway County Deputy in their prayers,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “This deputy has paid the ultimate sacrifice today while serving our commonwealth. Let us honor the life, bravery and service of this deputy.”