Calling all horror fans: Cinemark ‘Halloween’ movie marathon starts Oct. 10

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Cinemark is hosting a Halloween movie marathon in honor of the final installment in the Halloween film franchise — and all horror fans are invited.

The movie theatre chain says the series will be playing throughout the week leading up to the premiere of the newest and final chapter, Halloween Ends, which is set to play on Oct. 13.

The Halloween series will be shown for $5 per ticket on the following days:

Halloween (1978) on Oct. 10

Halloween (2018) on Oct. 11

Halloween Kills (2021) on Oct. 12

And lastly, Halloween Ends on Oct. 13.

Eight Kentucky Cinemark theatres are participating, including Lexington’s.