California man arrested in Lexington for Ky. murder

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A California man was arrested in Lexington for allegedly murdering a man while in Kentucky.

On Aug. 11, 2022, Kentucky State Police were called to investigate a report of a missing person in Metcalfe County, Kentucky.

Corey Hart, of Wisconsin, was reported missing, according to KSP. On Feb. 22, 2023, human remains were found in Metcalfe County. Those remains were identified as Hart.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Christopher Leon, of California, for the murder of Hart. On Feb. 23, Leon was arrested in Lexington.

He was lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center.

No other information was immediately available.