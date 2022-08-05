Cajun Navy delivering food, supplies to Kentuckians in need

FLEMING-NEON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Cajun Navy is in eastern Kentucky helping with flood relief efforts.

The nonprofit has been in Fleming-Neon the past couple days serving up hot meals, handing out water, supplies, medicine, baby items and more. Volunteers are going door-to-door, by foot, on ATV, in trucks and helicopters to serve those in need.

The Cajun Navy is a nonprofit that assists with disaster preparedness, search and rescue, as well as relief and recovery efforts all across the country.

An Amazon wish list has been created by the group specifically for Kentuckians. You can find a link of donations needed HERE.