Cadaver dogs search area off of I-75 where human remains were found

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

11/21/22, 3:01 p.m.

Ginn requested the Kentucky Search Dog Association’s cadaver dogs to search the area off I-75 where human remains were found again on Monday.

Police, robbery-homicide and forensics representatives all met with the search dog association and four cadaver dogs at 9 a.m. to continue the search for more remains.

All four dogs “identified” several areas during the search, but no additional remains were found.

What the coroner has now will be sent to the Kentucky State Medical Examiner for additional forensic studies.

11/18/22, 11:35 p.m.

Lexington police say human remains were found Friday at around 2:10 p.m. near I-75.

The partial human skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told ABC 36.

A search is ongoing to find additional remains, the identity of the remains and how the person died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 859-258-3600.