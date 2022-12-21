CAC, Lighthouse Ministries, in need of food donations for homeless

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Catholic Action Center and Lighthouse Ministries are pairing up to help the homeless ahead of the winter weather.

The two organizations opened the Safe Harbor warming center.

But, as freezing temperatures are on the way–and the warming center fills up, the organizations are looking for other ways to help those that are left out.

They say they have reserved 22 hotel rooms for those experiencing homelessness.

They are asking the community to bring in food in order to give out food boxes to local shelters and to those staying in the hotels.

Donations of any kind are being accepted at the catholic action center.

They also ask anyone who needs shelter to go to the safe harbor warming center on Spruce Street Wednesday night at 6:30.

“This is the holiest time of the year, how could we as a community not be sure that everyone is taken care of on Christmas eve, Christmas day, the time we are celebrating so many people celebrate the birth of a homeless child, we have to take, because all of these are our brothers and sisters we have to take care of them,” said Ginny Ramsey, Co-founder, and Director of Catholic Action Center.

Volunteers are also needed tomorrow through December 28th from 10 a.m. to noon to help box the meals at the catholic action center kitchen for delivery.