Cabinets filled with Narcan installed across UK campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — More than 60 Narcan cabinets were installed across the University of Kentucky’s campus in an effort to have quick access to the life-saving drug in case of an emergency, the university says.

The boxes were installed in academic and residential buildings across campus so a bystander who sees someone in need of Narcan can open the box labeled “Opioid Rescue Kit”, which contains two doses of nasal spray with instructions. The boxes also hold a device for CPR with instructions and information about Kentucky’s Good Samaritan Law.

The idea came from UK’s HEALing Communities Study research team and Drug Free Lex, according to a press release. The four-year HEALing Communities Study was conducted in 16 Kentucky communities affected by opioid overdoses.