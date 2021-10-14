Cabela’s holds job fair this week in search of seasonal employees

Despite worker shortages, companies optimistic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you are you looking to make some extra holiday cash, there’s lots of businesses hiring right now.

Despite the worker shortage that has many businesses looking for workers now, others still think they’ll be able to fill slots for the holidays. Sporting goods store Cabela’s held a job fair Wednesday and Thursday trying to fill 35 openings.

These positions aren’t just limited to seasonal, the store says they’re looking for part time and full time people. Justin Neely says like other stores and restaurants, COVID has hit them hard. The store says that in the next month or so, the busy holiday season will start. Neely believes that this would be the perfect time for new hires looking for work to come through the door.

“It’d be great to give back give people a job help them out in times as you know people have been struggling a little bit so to be able to offer some jobs to some people would be great and in turn offer great customer service to our customers would be even better as well,” says Neely.

If you missed the job fair but would still like to apply, click the link here.

Many other businesses are holding job fairs in the coming weeks with the same goal and they say, the same belief they can find workers.