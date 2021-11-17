Butchers and Businesses combat Turkey shortage and increase in price

Supply chain issues could make it harder to fill the thanksgiving dinner table this year from getting your hands on a bird to the price you could pay for one.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Supply chain issues could make it harder to fill the thanksgiving dinner table this year from getting your hands on a bird to the price you could pay for one.

Similar to years prior to 2021, businesses that sell Turkeys around the holidays have orders up to the ceiling. However, there’s been a problem this year. Butchers say Covid has caused some problems for production from lack of staff to transportation of products and even a lack of turkeys. What’s more, is the price of them has gone up. This year the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that prices for food increased 4.5 percent. It’s being driven by consumer prices for meats poultry and fish and eggs that went up 10.5 percent. While businesses are recovering from a mild scramble and scare for turkeys on top of taking and filling orders, owners say there’s still time to get a turkey if you haven’t already.

“Until I find out from my supplier to stop taking orders and or that I’m going to be shorted on what I already ordered..Then I’ll be fine and I’ll continue taking orders and people just need to understand and call us to place the order so that we can keep up with our inventory and know how many we need to get in,” says Louis Hager, the owner of Hager Hams.

Again, businesses are asking you to please call ahead if you’d like to order your turkey ahead of time.