Busy intersection in Lexington to be closed much of summer

The intersection of Clays Mill Road and Rosemont Garden/Lane Allen is set to be closed May 31-August 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The intersection of Clays Mill Road and Rosemont Garden/Lane Allen in Lexington is scheduled to be closed beginning Tuesday, May 31 through Friday, August 5, according the city.

The city says the closure is necessary to allow multiple underground utilities to install and improve infrastructure at the intersection.

Traffic passing through should detour around the closure using Harrodsburg Road, Pasadena Drive, Southview Drive, Southland Drive and Lafayette Parkway. Local access to streets and driveways will be maintained during the intersection closure, according to the city.

The city says it recognizes closing a busy intersection is a significant inconvenience, but says completing the work over the summer will allow construction to avoid busy school traffic. The city says this option is safer, more efficient and quicker than using lane closures to install utilities while allowing traffic to move through the intersection.

Once the work is complete, the left turn lane from Clays Mill Road onto Lane Allen will be reopened and four-way traffic through the intersection will resume, according to the city.