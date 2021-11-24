Businesses prepare for a busy holiday shopping weekend

Area businesses are preparing for crowds this weekend.

LEXINGTON/WILMORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Area businesses are preparing for one of the busiest shopping weekends of the year.

According to CBL Properties, of which Fayette Mall is a part, about two million more people will shop on Black Friday weekend this year compared to last year.

“We’re actually expecting a pretty big Black Friday and Black Friday weekend. The National Retail Federation is estimating that two million more people will shop this year during Black Friday weekend than they did last year,” said spokeswoman Stacey Keating.

Vintage Therapy, a vintage clothing store at Greyline Station in Lexington, opened December 1 of last year. This year is its first Black Friday weekend.

“It’s very exciting. We’ve gotten to experience pretty much all of our firsts of owning a business I guess so I think this is probably the last one. So it’s honestly a little more exciting because it’s like, ‘this is the one we’ve been waiting for,'” said Vintage Therapy co-owner Scott Hatton.

Even with the ongoing pandemic, Keating says people still want to shop in stores rather than online.

“I think that consumers have some pent-up demands, they’ve saved a lot over the last 18 months or so by not spending as much through travel and experiences. And so I think people are ready to get out there and are ready to spend money,” said Keating.

Businesses like Vintage Therapy view this customer attitude as a unique opportunity to deliver an experience to customers when they walk in the door.

“Having the experience of coming into the shop, I think that’s what we wanted to create and focus on the customers…that’s kind of the difference in owning a brick and mortar versus, you know, some of the apps that are out there to purchase vintage clothing and some of the websites,” said Vintage Therapy co-owner Aaron Wills.

The Olive Branch, a gift shop selling items made by area artists in Wilmore, opened about three years ago. The store isn’t open on Black Friday, but says it always gets a crowd on Small Business Saturday.

“Small Business Saturday is always a blast. I couldn’t tell you how many people come through here but it’s almost overwhelming in a good way, so, really, really looking forward to it,” said Olive Branch co-owner Cameron Miller.

While Vintage Therapy offers a unique experience through hand-picked vintage clothing items, The Olive Branch offers gifts and artwork created by people that live within about a 45 minute to 1 hour radius.

“It’s kind of a unique representation,” said Miller.

The Olive Branch will be open on Small Business Saturday at 8 A.M., and Miller says special savings events will happen throughout the day. Vintage Therapy will be open throughout the weekend and will have special events.