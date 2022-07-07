Business owners, residents recovering after storm damage in Central Kentucky Wednesday night

LEXINGTON/GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A quick line of strong winds and heavy rain on Wednesday left behind quite a mess, including downed trees and power lines, leaving thousands of Kentuckians without power.

From downed trees to power outages to roof damage, Wednesday’s storms did a number to Central Kentucky.

“I was up on the third floor in my bedroom and I hear this kind of like loud thud and I think like ‘oh, my buddy was in the kitchen, he dropped something while he was cooking’, but I yell ‘is everything ok?’ and he’s like ‘a tree just came through the front window of the first floor,” said Richard Stinetorf.

Ryan Clifford and Richard Stinetorf live in one of the two houses in Lexington on North Broadway hit by downed trees. They say it was bad enough it came through the window, but then, they started to smell gas.

“Fire department came super quick, they’ve been really helpful, asked us to get out of the way in case the house exploded so hopefully it doesn’t. I think they’re doing a good job.,” said Clifford.

“They seem like they have it taken care of,” said Stinetorf.

In Georgetown, one restaurant–Galvin’s– isn’t letting its missing roof stop it from serving customers.

“At any given point we have people out front smoking, whatever, and I just kind of panicked that somebody could’ve been under the debris so kind of just made sure there wasn’t anyone outside when it happened, thankfully they weren’t,” said Galvin’s co-owner Stephanie Jones.

Galvin’s says part of its front awning and some roofing came off in what Jones describes as one big gust of wind. She says luckily, the restaurant has a back area where people can be seated and served, so it’ll only have to close the front for now.

“It’s important for us to get back open for our employees. We have probably about 50 employees so we need for them to work and you know, we’ll see how that goes,” said Jones.