Business, Blood Center partner to honor local heroes during January

Local business leader Dr. Preetpal Sidhu and his company donate $25 gift cards for donors this week in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky Blood Center and Solaris Diagnostics in Nicholasville are partnering for a special promotion to kick of National Blood Donor Month this week at its Lexington donor centers.

Solaris, a local laboratory which does advanced diagnostic testing for the medical field, has donated $25 Amazon gift cards for the first 400 donors who visit KBC’s Beaumont and Andover locations this week, January 3-8. The company wanted to support blood donation after the recent tornadoes hit Western Kentucky and in response to the national critical blood shortage.

“The entire team at Solaris Diagnostics sends our thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the recent tornadoes,” said Dr. Preetpal Sidhu, CEO of Solaris Diagnostics. “Governor Beshear and the Kentucky Blood Center expressed the need for blood donations to assist with ongoing critical shortages throughout Kentucky and the entire country. Solaris Diagnostics is proud to serve as a community partner in the efforts to rebuild these communities by sponsoring an on-site blood drive as well as support for KBC’s two Lexington locations.”

January is National Blood Donor Month, a time when community blood centers like KBC can thank the loyal donors who keep blood on the shelves at 70+ Kentucky hospitals. Donors who visit the Beaumont and Andover locations this week will also get a limited-edition KBC hoodie sweatshirt as a special thank you for saving lives.

“We are very grateful to Solaris Diagnostics and Dr. Sidhu for this incredibly kind show of support,” said Mandy Brajuha, Vice President of External Relations for KBC. “Blood donors are critically important to our communities, ensuring lifesaving blood products are on the shelves at local hospitals when tragedy and disaster strike. We are excited to partner with Solaris this month on this promotion and through a blood drive at their facility for their team.”

Donors can visit either KBC location listed below this week to give blood. Gift cards will be mailed to the first 400 donors the following week. Hours are Monday – Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday; 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. There is no wait time to donate after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination or booster.

Andover Donor Center

3130 Maple Leaf Drive, Lexington

Beaumont Donor Center

3121 Beaumont Centre Circle, Lexington