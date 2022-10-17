Busch debuts non-alcoholic “turkey brew” for dogs

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Your four-legged friend can join in Thanksgiving festivities this year.

Busch beer has debuted a limited-edition “dog brew” for the upcoming winter holiday season.

But don’t worry, your canine won’t turn clumsy and start stumbling around the room — the drink is non-alcoholic.

Among the ingredients in the 2022 beverage: turkey, sweet potato, turmeric and ginger.

Four-packs cost $15 and can be purchased on Busch’s website.

In 2020 Busch released a different dog brew that officials say sold out within a day.