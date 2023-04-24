Bus carrying 18 Adair Co. students, car crash in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bus carrying 18 Adair County students and a car crashed in Columbia Sunday morning, resulting in two injuries.

According to the Columbia Police Department, a car driven by a 64-year-old woman crossed the center line and struck a school bus head on Sunday around 1 a.m.

The bus was carrying 18 Adair County students and five adults including the bus driver.

The woman driving the car and the bus driver were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Police say a warrant was obtained for a blood draw from the woman driving the car.

