Burke, Planned Parenthood rally in Frankfort ahead of bill presentation for abortion access

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Rep. Lindsey Burke along with Planned Parenthood held a rally Wednesday afternoon in Frankfort, coinciding with a bill being presented to restore abortion access in Kentucky.

Burke, who is pregnant, says every person should have the fundamental right to choose to bear a child or receive an abortion — prior to the viability of the fetus or to protect the life and health of the pregnant person.

The bill would repeal dozens of state statutes that limit reproductive access, including laws that essentially stopped abortion in Kentucky — and whose constitutionality is still being decided by state courts.

Burke says erasing those statutes would do away with numerous restrictions on physicians, abortion providers and contraceptive services, and restore health insurance and other medical access to abortion.

Burke and Planned Parenthood say this bill would restore access to healthcare for people who need it most and would help curb health disparities.