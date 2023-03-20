Burger chain Jack Brown’s expands into downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A new restaurant in Lexington held its ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning.

Jack Brown’s, a burger chain, is located at 155 North Limestone.

The restaurant calls itself a “burger joint with a passion for craft beer” that serves up 100 percent American wagyu beef.

The menu features more than a dozen burger concoctions and offers over 100 craft beers from around the world.

Jack Brown’s is now open from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day.