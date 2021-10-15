Bullitt, other counties share millions in infrastructure grants

​​​​​​​Four grantees receive funding for water infrastructure improvements

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear awarded nearly $3 million Friday to four water utilities in Bullitt County to deliver clean drinking water and improved sewer and water systems from the Better Kentucky Plan’s $250 million Cleaner Water Program. The program is estimated to create approximately 3,800 jobs across the state.

Awards were presented to the Bullitt County Sanitation District, the City of Lebanon Junction, Louisville Water Company and North Nelson Water District. The five projects range from water line extensions to constructing a new pump station.

“Modern infrastructure is vital for the health and prosperity of our people and our communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we work to build a better Kentucky right now, the Cleaner Water Program will ensure Kentucky’s infrastructure is top-notch, which is attractive to economic investors, will improve service and make healthier Kentuckians. That’s why I’m grateful we were able to fast track today’s projects thanks to the collaboration of local elected officials and community partners, who had to get consensus on the projects receiving funding. This is the progress we can make when we put our differences aside to improve the lives of our families.”

“We’re grateful for the funds from the Cleaner Water Program because they will help transform the water systems in our communities,” said Bullitt County Judge/Executive Jerry Summers. “Thanks to the coming upgrades, residents of Bullitt County will have cleaner, more reliable water and sewer service, the importance of which cannot be overstated because these projects will improve lives right here in Bullitt County.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated at the close of the 2021 General Assembly through a bi-partisan agreement for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Kentucky Regional Planning and Development Agency submitted the funding requests for all projects to the KIA. The nearly $3 million funding award will be directed to the following four recipients and uses Bullitt County’s entire county allocation from the Cleaner Water Program.

Bullitt County Sanitation District

The Bullitt County Sanitation District was awarded $307,757 for the construction of a sewage pumping station and new force water mains that will pump all sewage from the Hunters Hollow system to the new Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District Mud Lane sewer used to treat Bullitt County’s wastewater. This will eliminate excessive loadings to three existing wastewater treatment plans to improve operations and accept additional flows from nearby areas. The impact of the new pumping station will benefit both Bullitt and Jefferson County residents.

City of Lebanon Junction

Lebanon Junction will receive $395,000 to construct a 12-inch gravity sewer line to relieve the existing 8-inch gravity sewer line between East Oak Street and Main Street in the Lebanon Junction service area. The new line will provide dependable and improved operations to transport sewage flow from downtown to the wastewater treatment plan.

Louisville Water Company

Through this Cleaner Water grant, 21 households on John Lee Road and Eagles Road will now have access to safe, high-quality drinking water.

Louisville Water Company received $601,010 for two projects that will provide access to water service in rural Bullitt County. Louisville Water Company will use the funds to install a little over a mile of water main along John Lee Road to provide water service to 14 households and install a little less than a mile of water mail on Eagles Road to reach seven households. Currently, residents on these streets can only access drinking water through private wells or by hauling water from the nearest fill station more than 11 miles away from Eagles Road and more than 20 miles away from John Lee Road. This infrastructure investment will also help create nine jobs. Louisville Water Company expects to begin the work in early 2022.

North Nelson Water District

Nearly $1.7 million was awarded to extend water mains along three Bullitt County roads: Rummage Road, Grisby Road and Vaughn Road. Approximately 40,400 feet of water main will be installed improving the quality and quantity of water served to an estimated 25 households that currently rely on groundwater wells.

“North Nelson Water District is very excited to finally be able to provide water service to unserved areas of Southern Bullitt County,” said Cole Cissell, general manager, North Nelson Water District. “Thanks to Senate Bill 36 / Cleaner Water Program and Bullitt County Judge/Executive Jerry Summers, these areas will finally be served with safe, reliable, quality drinking water.”

“Projects like this enable us to improve the overall quality of utility services and are essential for continued industrial, commercial, and residential growth,” said State Sen. Mike Nemes. “I am grateful for the allocation of funds that are addressing the critical need to improve water and sewer systems here in Bullitt County and communities across the commonwealth.”

“We are thankful for the funding being provided. Clean water and the maintenance of the systems is the foundation and core of any thriving community. It is the mainstay for the health and wellbeing of our folks. It is the cornerstone for a prosperous business venture now and in the future,” saidState Rep. Jeffery Donohue.

“Our focus as lawmakers is to implement responsible, long-term policy that impacts Kentuckians. When the American Rescue Plan Act was announced, legislators viewed every federal dollar as a strategic opportunity to strengthen the commonwealth. I was glad to support Senate Bill 36, which invested $250 million to build drinking water infrastructure, and I am excited to see the lasting, generational impact on communities for years to come,” said State Rep. Russell Webber.

“You do not have to look far to find ailing infrastructure in need of repair throughout rural Kentucky. But, thanks to the foresight of the General Assembly and its commitment to improving Kentuckians’ quality of life, this $250 million dollar investment will provide a source of safe drinking water, which is something many of us take for granted,” said State Rep. Thomas Huff.