Bullitt County Sheriff looking for car after two women were shot, 1 killed

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is looking for armed and dangerous suspects involved in a shooting Monday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called Monday around 8:20 a.m. to the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road, where two women were found shot on the side of the roadway by a passerby.

The Sheriff’s Office says one victim, identified as Katelyn Rayman died at the scene.

The other victim has been identified as Kristen Longaker. She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is still getting treated for her injuries.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra, bearing Kentucky registration plate of 579-AMN. If located, you are asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

The Sheriff’s Office says the people in the car should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information should contact the Bullitt County Sheriff’s E-911 Dispatch at (502)543-7074, the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip Line at (502)543-1262 or by e-mail at crimetip@bcky.org.