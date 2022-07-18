Water main break on Rosemont Garden leaves buildings damaged

According to the Lexington Fire Department, it happened just after 5AM Monday morning

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – People on Rosemont Garden, just off Clays Mill Road, are recovering after a major water main break early Monday morning.

Homeowner Tiffany Hoover expressed lots of understandable frustration and sadness: her home is now badly damaged due to the water main break.

“My things. My neighbor’s things. We knew once the water got in the basement, it was going to be a lot of water. And it’s still just pouring through the walls. Everything in there is just a loss,” said Hoover.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, crews got to the scene around 5 AM. Fire officials say when crews got there, it was a much bigger problem than they thought, damaging a total of three properties, including Hoover’s house.

“I just woke up out of the blue and the Fire Department was out front. And I could hear the water running through the house and running through the basement. You could hear the water main break and shooting up into the sky,” said Hoover.

She says her basement and outbuilding are both total losses, and she’s now worried about the house’s foundation. Distraught, Hoover says the house has been in the family for generations.

“My grandpa built this in the ’30s. So this has always been our family home,” said Hoover.

She says she and her neighbors are frustrating, saying they wished both the utility and water companies had responded faster to the problem.

For now, she’s talking with her insurance agency and salvaging what she can.

“Our pictures are lost. Everything that’s in the basement is just a loss. It’s all just…floating,” said Hoover.

ABC 36 reached out to Kentucky American Water for a statement on what happened.

According to Kentucky American Water, crews will continue to asses the the 16-inch water main break:

“Kentucky American Water crews and contractors remain on site at Rosemont Garden near Clays Mill Road working to continue with water extraction and then start the water main repair process, which we expect to begin within the next hour.

One customer is currently without water service.

The main break occurred due to natural causes.”