‘BUILD’ group demands more action from Mayor Linda Gorton on reducing violence

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gathering together for one reason, to end violence in Lexington. Coming together Tuesday evening outside the Lexington Government Center

The group ‘BUILD’ claims Mayor Linda Gorton has refused to implement the Gun Violence Intervention or GVI program recommended to her by the organization the National Network for Safe Community back in 2019.

The goal of the GVI program is to reduce homicides in cities. Lexington recorded an all-time high last year with 37. There have already been seven so far this year.

That strikes a nerve for BUILD member Cheryl Birch…she lost her son to gun violence in 2009.

“I didn’t get any justice and so now I’m trying to make it where another family doesn’t have to go through that. Like I said, my family still lives through this every day. Every time I hear of a homicide I know exactly what that mother and father is going through” said Birch.

Mayor Gorton says her reasoning for not implementing the program is that after speaking with police, the ACLU, NAACP, One Lexington and other activists….she found they all felt the GVI program would target the black community and damage the relationship between the government and police.

But, BUILD member Bryna Reed doesn’t agree, she says GVI is there to help.

“It doesn’t target them in a negative way, it targets them with resources. It targets them with help and a way to turn away from anything that is going to put them down a path towards violence” said Reed.

License plate reader cameras is also a hot topic for the group, as they are going up in parts of the city to help reduce crime.

Mayor Gorton says shes consulted with the ACLU, Human Rights Commission and NAACP on the use of the cameras, and the groups agreed all concerns were addressed in the Lexington Police Departments policy outline.

But BUILD members say putting up cameras won’t make a difference.

“We’ve had a former Chief of Police who says you can’t stop crime, it just moves. So, once folks know those cameras are there, they’re just going to pack-up and move to a different area so, that is not the solution to the problem” said Birch.

Mayor Gorton says she will continue to work with community partners to address homicides in the community and not let up on efforts to support those to choose a path of non-violence.

BUILD says it will continue pressing for change.

“We don’t know what family is going to be affected next” added Birch.

Here is a full look at Mayor Linda Gorton’s response to BUILD

“Dear Members of BUILD,

On March 8, 2022, I received via email a press release from B.U.I.L.D. demanding that I implement GVI in Lexington, KY. Out of respect for the church members who are part of B.U.I.L.D., many of whom I know, I am choosing to reply by addressing facts and the administration’s actions.

Group Violence Intervention (GVI) – As the elected official ultimately responsible for the decision to implement this or not, I take violent crime very seriously. I rely heavily on the experts who work in this environment. I have consulted with Police Chief Lawrence Weathers, law enforcement, the Director of One Lexington, street outreach workers, community activists, faith leaders, the ACLU, NAACP, and the Human Rights Commission. All expressed serious concerns about the targeting aspect of GVI, and the serious damage it could do to the relationship among government/law enforcement and communities of color.

In an effort to determine whether GVI is a tool that could be successful in Lexington, last year my administration researched some cities that use GVI to learn about whether their data shows a decrease in homicides. When we met with National Network for Safe Community (NNSC) representatives, they stated in a BUILD meeting in Fall 2021 that they were at a loss to explain why GVI wasn’t working in some cities.

The above two factors combined to make it clear that GVI is not the program Lexington should emphasize right now. There are many positive components of GVI that are similar to other violence prevention and intervention programs that I fully support, and have ensured that our team prioritizes.

There are many organizations that promote programs as the best models for addressing violence. GVI is one of them, and shares many similarities with other programs.

Numerous social and economic factors play a part in violence. Along with proactive, community-focused policing, we also focus on the upstream, root causes of violence. For example, every day we work to address affordable housing, homelessness, strengthening our workforce, youth programming, job training, substance use disorders, and rental assistance, just to name a few. This represents a significant increase in funding for our community violence intervention program.

Flock Cameras: My administration has consulted with the ACLU, Human Rights Commission and NAACP several times regarding the use of Flock cameras. They shared their concerns, agreed that these concerns were addressed in the policy outlined by the Lexington Police Department, and will continue to monitor the implementation and reach out if they have any issues. Flock looks at crime analysis data across the board to recommend placement of its cameras. For BUILD to make a statement about the mayor installing cameras in already “over-policed communities” without even knowing where the cameras are is problematic.

I will continue to work aggressively with our community partners to address homicides in our community. We know that overall the larger category of violent crime in Lexington decreased 4% when you compare 2020 to 2021. We will not let up on our efforts to support people to choose a path of non-violence.

Sincerely,

Linda Gorton

Mayor”