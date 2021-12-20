Buffalo Trace ‘Pappy’ auction to raise money for tornado victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) – Like so many people in Kentucky and around the world, the team at Buffalo Trace Distillery is devastated by the losses caused by the tornadoes that tore through the Midwest and South this past weekend. Mercifully, the company’s 2,300 team members in the area and its ten operations are unscathed, although some of its team members experienced tragedy with their extended families, including loss of life.

To help raise funds, Buffalo Trace and the Van Winkle family are partnering with Menish Productions on two very rare and unique whiskey flights, available via online auction starting Monday, Dec. 20 at 9 a.m. and running through Thursday, Dec. 23rd at 7 p.m. Up for bid are a complete flight of Pappy Van Winkle and a complete flight of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, including a 2020 George T. Stagg. All of these whiskies are very collectible, and for the first time ever, the Distillery is donating a bottle of each expression from both of the lineups for this charitable cause.

“The toll these tornadoes and severe weather took on our fellow Kentuckians and others in the Midwest and South is shocking,” said Mark Brown, chief executive officer, Buffalo Trace Distillery. “We hope our bourbon community, who we know can be very generous, really shows its support and we’re able to raise an unheralded amount of funds for Western Kentucky disaster relief.”

The auction, which goes live at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20th, will feature two packages, a complete Van Winkle collection which includes Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year old, Van Winkle 12 year old “Lot B,” Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye, Pappy Van Winkle 15 year old, Pappy Van Winkle 20 year and Pappy Van Winkle 23 year old. The auction winners will have the option to have the set autographed by Julian and Preston Van Winkle.

The second whiskey package is a complete set of Buffalo Trace’s Antique Collection, which includes William Larue Weller, Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Rye, Eagle Rare 17 Year Old, Sazerac Rye 18 Year Old and a 2020 George. T. Stagg (130.4 proof). The auction winners will have the option to have the set autographed by Master Distiller Harlen Wheatley and Buffalo Trace President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Brown.

Details on the auction and how to bid can be found here: https://www.proxibid.com/Menish-Productions/Buffalo-Trace-Benefit-Auction/event-catalog/213782 All proceeds from the auction will go to disaster relief in Western Kentucky.

Buffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Franklin County, Kentucky. The Distillery’s rich tradition dates back to 1775 and includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp, and Elmer T. Lee. Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site and is a National Historic Landmark as well as is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.