Buffalo Trace Distillery marks 8 millionth barrel filled since end of prohibition

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — State leaders gathered in Frankfort Thursday to celebrate a milestone with Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Today marks the 8 millionth barrel filled since the end of prohibition.

Gov. Andy Beshear was on hand to pour bourbon into the 8 millionth barrel at the celebration.

Kentucky has recorded its best year for the growth of its signature bourbon and spirits industry, with more than $2.1 billion in new investments and around 700 new jobs.

State leaders say Kentucky is expanding its bourbon footprint which is a nearly $9 billion industry in Kentucky, generating more than 22,500 jobs with an annual payroll exceeding $1.2 billion.