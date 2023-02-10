Buffalo Trace dedicates new stillhouse, unveils expanded tours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Buffalo Trace Distillery dedicated its new stillhouse and unveiled expanded tours on Thursday.

Its new stillhouse stands 40 feet tall and can produce 60,000 gallons a day. It’s a duplicate of Buffalo Trace’s existing still, allowing the distillery to double produce favorites like Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Weller, Blanton’s, E.H. Taylor Jr. and more, according to a press release.

You can view the new stillhouse with Buffalo Trace’s new “Hard Hat” tour, which features a new route and new sites. The tour lasts about 90 minutes and includes a tasting.

“We are really looking forward to starting up our new still so we can make more bourbon whiskey for our fans,” said Harlen Wheatley, master distiller in a press release. “The new stillhouse is adjacent to the existing stillhouse. We put a lot of work into matching our existing still to ensure the whiskey we produce remains consistent. We will be in full production with both stills in the coming days.”

In 2022, Buffalo Trace saw 470,507 guests at its distillery.